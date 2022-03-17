TPD: 53 unlocked auto burglaries have occurred since March 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department reports that 53 unlocked auto burglaries have occurred since March 1, resulting in 10 firearms being stolen.

Suspects will often pull on vehicle door handles in parking lots to check if a car is unlocked, according to the department.

"Suspects will then search the unlocked vehicle and take items of value. This is a crime of opportunity that allows individuals looking to commit a crime the chance to do so, and even become armed in the process. We must do better as a community to prevent this," TPD stated via Facebook.

The department provided the following tips: