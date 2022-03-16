Toy gun causes lockdown at Madison Creative Arts Academy

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. — A plastic toy "Gel-Blaster" gun caused Madison Creative Arts Academy to be placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a student attending the academy reported seeing a gun in another student's backpack at the start of the school day.

The school was placed on lockdown and school officials notified the sheriff's office. The student involved was identified and the plastic toy gun was found in their backpack.

"It is not believed that the student intended to use or display the toy gun in a threatening manner, however, in accordance with policy, a school resource deputy contacted the State’s Attorney Office for further determination," Madison Sheriff's Office post on Facebook. "Sheriff Harper would like to personally thank the student who reported this incident to the school’s administration and further urges parents to discuss with their children the seriousness of bringing weapons or items that resemble weapons to school even if the item is a toy."