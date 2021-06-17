Township to host TLH Beer Blind Taste Test to benefit local humane society June 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Township, the Tallahassee Beer Society and TLH Ladies that Beer are teaming up this coming Saturday for a fun event to benefit the local humane society.

On June 19 from 12 to 6 p.m., they will test your taste buds. Participants will get a sample of four local beers, all the same style, one from Proof, Deep, Lake Tribe and Ology. The goal will be to identify the brewery and the name of the beer.

There are two styles contestants can choose from: Sours or IPAs.

Those that can correctly identify all four will receive a $10 gift certificate from Township.

To enter the contest, you can click here to buy the $10 ticket. $5 from each ticket will go to the Leon County Humane Society.