Township bar to host national college cornhole championship qualifier Nov. 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee bar Township will play host to the Florida State University qualifier tournament to see who will represent FSU at the 2021 National College Cornhole Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The qualifier tournament will be on Nov. 14, registration begins at 1 p.m. and the tournament starts at 2 p.m. The qualifier tournament has no entry fee.

Only FSU students can enter this qualifier, with the prize of this qualifier being four students awarded with entry to the national championship event.

This tournament will be a Singles event, you do not need a partner to play, according to Big Bend Baggers, the host of the event.

The top two finishers will each receive an entry for two players, these two top finishers will be able to choose their own partner for the Championship Tournament.

The American Cornhole League's 2021 National College Cornhole Championship will take place from Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The championships award $50,000 over the course of a weekend and are featured on ESPN broadcasts.

For more information, please click here.