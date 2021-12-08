Town Hall meeting coming up on future of old Tallahassee Police Department

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jump-starting the conversation to figure out the future of the old Tallahassee Police Department.

City Commissioner Jack Porter wants to get the community together in a town hall to talk about what should go there next.

This comes after the new headquarters is in the process of being built at the old Northwood Centre. Porter said TPD's old 7th Ave. location is prime real estate and the community should dream big since it's their tax dollars at work.

"It's your money you should have a say in how it's spent it's a precious public resource and I think that people in our community have really great ideas and we should really take seriously their input and listen to them and include them more often than we have in the past."

The Town Hall Meeting is happening on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.