Tours in Tallahassee starts art tour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tours in Tallahassee has added a brand new tour opportunity called Outdoor Public Art Tours.

The team wants to showcase the work of local artists in the area, with scheduled stops in Railroad Square and along Gaines Street.

Pattie Maney, a local artist and tour guide, told ABC 27 that she hopes that everyone who takes the tour will come out with the feeling that anyone can be an artist.

"I really believe that everybody should be able to be part of art," said Maney. "I used to teach children art and one of the biggest things I would say, there's no right or wrong in art. That is really something that I would love sincerely for people to learn because I hate to see people say that they can't make art, they don't know how to do it, they're not talented. Everybody can enjoy it and I really want that to be something that they get out of this too."

Each tour will take around 90 minutes. To schedule a tour, you can call 850-212-2063.