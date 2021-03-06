Tourism leaders acquaint new hotel employees with Rose City

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville tourism leaders met with several representatives from the city's newest attraction.

The 107-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel is expected to open in the heart of downtown on March 17, just in time for St. Patrick's Day and the 100th annual Rose Show and Festival.

People are already requesting reservations, which Tourism Manager Bonnie Hayes said is good news for local business.

"It is going to allow people to really come and experience our number one attraction, which is the downtown," Hayes said. "It's what makes our community so unique. And all the hotel properties for years have been across the city they've been closer to the interstate and they haven't really touched on the heart of our city."

Hayes pointed out that it's been over 100 years since a hotel operated in downtown Thomasville, and said it's a great addition to their community.