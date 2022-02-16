Tourism in Florida continues to grow

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Walton Beach where he discussed the continued rise in tourism throughout the state.

Between October and December 2021, Florida welcomed 30.9 million visitors, making it the second consecutive quarter that overall visitation has surpassed 2019, pre-pandemic levels, according to DeSantis.

"Overall in 2021, Florida had nearly 118 million domestic visitors, the highest level in state history, as residents of other states flocked to Florida as a refuge from lockdown policies."

Several business owners spoke in support of DeSantis after this announcement, praising his support of tourism and leadership during the past year.