Tornado Watch issued in Big Bend area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Big Bend until 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Local Tornado Watches have been expanded southward and now include Leon, Jefferson, Gadsden, Calhoun, and Liberty Counties. These are in effect until 3:00 pm as more storms begin to develop south of the state line.

