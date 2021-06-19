Tornado Watch in place for Seminole, Miller, Jackson Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Seminole, Miller, and Jackson County until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Storms moving through the western half of the Big Bend and South Georgia will be capable of producing a brief tornado this afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain and flooding are the main hazards as bands of rain from Tropical Storm Claudette push into the region Saturday and Sunday.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.