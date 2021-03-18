Tornado Watch in place for most of Southwest Georgia, Panhandle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most counties within the Florida Big Bend and South Georgia until 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

A line of storms ahead of a cold front will move into the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday morning. Some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, a tornado, lightning, and hail.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop.

