Tornado Watch in place for portions of South Georgia

WTXL
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 24, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of South Georgia and Jackson County in the Big Bend until 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Strong storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail will cross into southwestern sections of Georgia first around 9:00 a.m.

Much of South Georgia is also under a Flash Flood Watch until 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

