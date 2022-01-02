Watch
Tornado Watch in place for much of Big Bend, South Georgia

Posted at 2:24 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 14:24:09-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issues a Tornado Watch for a majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia until 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Conditions are favorable for a couple of strong storms to develop this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and a brief tornado.

Counties that are in a Tornado Watch include Leon, Jefferson, Franklin, Gadsden, Jackson, Wakulla, Decatur, Seminole, Miller, Grady, Thomas, Mitchell, Brooks. and Baker County.

