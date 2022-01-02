Tornado Watch in place for much of Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issues a Tornado Watch for a majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia until 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Conditions are favorable for a couple of strong storms to develop this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and a brief tornado.

Counties that are in a Tornado Watch include Leon, Jefferson, Franklin, Gadsden, Jackson, Wakulla, Decatur, Seminole, Miller, Grady, Thomas, Mitchell, Brooks. and Baker County.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on Facebook, Twitter, and on-air.