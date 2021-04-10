Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tornado Watch in place for Jackson County

items.[0].image.alt
WTXL
1.PNG
Posted at 4:00 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 04:00:08-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Jackson County until 9:00 a.m.

A strong line of storms will begin to move through western portions of the Panhandle Saturday morning. Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, a tornado, heavy rain and localized flooding.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project