Tornado Watch in place for Jackson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Jackson County until 9:00 a.m.

A strong line of storms will begin to move through western portions of the Panhandle Saturday morning. Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, a tornado, heavy rain and localized flooding.

