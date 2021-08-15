Topical Storm Watch in place for Franklin County as Fred moves toward Gulf Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Franklin County as Fred tries to redevelop into a tropical storm.

The remnants of Fred is located in the Gulf of Mexico and is moving toward the north at less than 10 mph. Areas in Franklin County will begin to see an increase in rain and storms during the overnight hours and into Monday. Some of the heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. There is also the possibility of waterspouts and tornadoes Monday.

Fred is expected to re-strengthen into tropical storm Sunday and make landfall somewhere around Alabama and far western Florida late Monday and Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when winds could exceed more than 39 mph.

