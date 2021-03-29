Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica on display in downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTXL) — A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display in Downtown Moultrie until 6 p.m. Monday.

The John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution brought the replica for display. They just held a ceremony for Vietnam Veterans Day where Vietnam Veterans were recognized for their service, 'Taps' was played, and wreaths were placed in front of the tomb.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.