'Tomato Feastival' supports local famers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Celebrating food grown in the Big Bend. A "feastival" dedicated to tomatoes wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

The non profit Red Hills Small Farm Alliance hosts the "feastival," which includes a farmers market, a tomato contest, tomato sandwiches, food vendors, games for kids, and more.

The fundraiser helps local farms.

Herman Holley shares how the tomato contest works.

"Anybody that grows tomatoes brings their tomatoes from their garden or farm and enters them in the contest and there's so many categories that almost everybody gets a ribbon," Holley said.

Money from the event goes towards the Red Hills Small Farm Alliance, which helps support the local food system.