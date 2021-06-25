Tom Brown Disc Golf Course named 'Best in Florida'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee was recently awarded for having the best disc golf venue in the state for 2021.

The 24-hole course at Tom Brown Park beat courses in Central and South Florida for the top honor for the second year in a row.

This is the second year UDisc online trade blog Release Point has ranked disc golf courses.

For their second year, the trade blog selected “The 5 Best Disc Golf Courses” in each state.

Tom Brown Park, located on the east side of town, is home to one of two disc golf courses managed by the City’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department.

The other location is Jack L. McLean Jr. Park. Both parks have varied elevation changes, unusual for Florida terrain.

Nine of the holes at Tom Brown Park are played through wooded areas, while the remaining holes are in open areas with large oaks and pine trees on the fairways.

There are also a few out-of-bounds areas to create interest.

The Jack McLean Park course winds through mature trees, giving the more experienced player an added challenge. Leagues and other organizations hold competitive events at both locations.

The courses at Tom Brown Park beat courses in Clermont, Jacksonville, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale.

What is disc golf?

Regular golf begins on the ground, disc golf is aerial. The game is played with large discs resembling Frisbees.

There are multiple discs, each used for a specific purpose, like drivers and putters. Some of the other terminologies also sound familiar – tees, birdies and eagles.

Learn more about disc golf in Tallahassee at click here.