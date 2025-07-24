TMH unveils mural celebrating 40 years of animal therapy

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Tallahassee neighbors gathered on Thursday to celebrate 40 years of healing and hope through animal therapy —a milestone for a program that has touched thousands across the Big Bend.

The TMH Animal Therapy Training Center has grown from one team to more than 200, serving 150+ locations

A new mural, painted by longtime volunteer Nancy Upthegrove, now greets visitors at the facility

Watch the video below to hear from artist Nancy Upthegrove and see the mural unveiling BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Celebrating 40 years of providing animal therapy in our Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Animal Therapy Training Center got its start with just a single team that has now grown into over 200 who serve in more than 150 facilities.

On Thursday, neighbors gathered at the Animal Therapy Center as the department unveiled new additions to their building.

After a 6-month process of collaborating and executing, the organization unveiled a mural crafted by one of their own.

The painting features a variety of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed team members that provide emotional support across the Big Bend and beyond.

"Getting to hear from all the way up at the top. You know of the hospital all the way down to the handle. I think it's just getting to hear the impact that this program has brought to our community. I think it's just amazing," said Nancy Upthegrove.

The Animal Center also has an area called "Sit, Stay and Relax", sponsored by Amazon, right outside the facility. It's a dedicated space for animals and their handlers to take a load off during their shifts.

