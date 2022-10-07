Watch Now
TMH to reunite NICU families and care teams with 2022 reunion

Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 07, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is set to host a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) reunion, reuniting families with their NICU care team for a day of family-friendly, fun activities.

TMH believes a NICU stay can have a life-long impact upon families so they are inviting NICU families to come out and enjoy activities with not only their child's NICU care team, but with other families that have also stayed in the care unit.

The event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tom Brown Park, located at 501 Easterwood Drive.

Families will have the opportunity to enjoy several different activities, such as a teddy bear clinic, face painting, music therapy, animal therapy, a photo booth, games and food trucks.

Attendees will also get to meet FSU and FAMU athletes. A Tallahassee Memorial Ambulance will be in attendance for those interested in touring.

TMH encourages those that have stayed in NICU to bring a photo for their memory board.

Those interested in attending may RSVP at www.TMH.org/Reunion by Oct. 30 to reserve a spot.

