TMH to notify 20K individuals impacted by IT security event in February

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare announced Friday that it will notify 20,000 individuals that were impacted by an information technology security event involving the healthcare entity in February.

According to TMH, an unauthorized person gained access to the healthcare entity's computer network.

TMH said beginning Friday, it began mailing letters to patients whose information may have been involved.

During the night of Feb. 2., TMH said an IT security event resulted in the disruption of its computer systems. The hospital said it implemented downtime procedures.

The unusual activity was detected during the early morning hours of Feb. 3.

The healthcare entity said it took immediate action to contain the event, which included reporting the incident to law enforcement and launching an investigation.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said the investigation determined the unauthorized person gained access to THM's computer network and obtained certain files from its systems between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.

TMH said information in those files were of a limited number of patients.

Information obtained varied, but included names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, health insurance information, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, and/or limited treatment information related to care received at TMH.

TMH said no financial account and or payment card information was included and medical records were not involved.

The healthcare entity notes at this time, it is unaware of any misuse of patients' information and as a precaution, it is providing complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services to individuals whose social security number was included.

Patients are encouraged to review statements they receive from their healthcare providers and insurers.

If there are any inaccuracies, patients should report it to their provider or insurer.

"As a dedicated, community-based healthcare provider for nearly 75 years, TMH cares deeply about our community and the patients we serve. We take this incident very seriously and want to assure patients that we are continually enhancing the security of our electronic systems and the data we maintain to help prevent events such as this from occurring in the future," TMH said in a statement.