TMH systems back online after IT security threat

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) announced Tuesday that their Physican Partners practices and Urgent Care Centers are back online after an IT security issue earlier this month caused TMH to shut down their IT systems.

TMH officials wrote that they are in the process of transitioning from paper documentation back to electronic medical records within the main hospital. TMH also added that although these events represent a major step toward restoration, it will take some time to return to standard operations.

"We do expect to encounter hurdles, and we apologize for any delays, as we enact our systems restoration plan," TMH leaders wrote. "Outpatients with questions about their care should call their provider’s office. Inpatients should coordinate directly with their care teams and our Patient Experience Department."

Hospital representatives said they remain on diversion for some emergency medical services (EMS) patients as they bring systems online and test them.

