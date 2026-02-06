TMH shares keys to cardiovascular health for National Heart Month

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person dies every 34 seconds from heart disease, making it the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Dr. Natalia Rocha at TMH says even small acts of exercise and prevention can go a long way.

"Taking a walk with your dog, swimming, or even gardening can really make an important impact in your health overall. And more than that, making sure that you are up to date with your checkups. Knowing your blood pressure, knowing your blood sugar, and your cholesterol can help you in the long run for prevention," Dr. Rocha said.

Dr. Rocha says you should be open with your family and your doctor about your heart history and your body's levels.

One of the goals really should be let me revisit my health and talk to my family about my family history, really understanding what your baseline risk is, and knowing your numbers. Know your glucose level, your A1C. Know your what your cholesterol level actually is, and tell that to your doctor. And make sure that you're asking for routine checkups, so you can keep tabs on those important aspects," Dr. Rocha said.

TMH was recently ranked one of the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals by Premier.

Dr. Rocha says if you need treatment for your heart, TMH offers things like CT surgeries and percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs) for neighbors.

The American Heart Association says a healthy diet and exercise are important to heart health.

They recommend taking part in 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity.

They also recommend a diet that includes:



A variety of fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Healthy sources of protein (mostly legumes, nuts, fish, low-fat dairy, and lean meat or poultry)

Liquid vegetable oils

Minimally processed foods

Minimized added sugars

Foods with little salt

Limited or no alcohol intake

