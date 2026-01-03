TMH, SGMC welcome first babies of 2026

Local hospitals welcomed their first babies of the new year this week.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare announced their first child of 2026, named Nathalie, was born at 12:53 a.m. Thursday morning. She weighed 6 lbs, 7.3 oz, and she arrived almost 3 weeks before her due date of January 19.

TMH says Nathalie's parents, Lucero and David feel extremely blessed to welcome another girl into their family. The two also have a 7-year-old named Sara. They hope the two girls grow up together side-by-side.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Parents Lucero and David hold their newborn daughter Nathalie at TMH.

SGMC Health in Georgia also welcomed their first baby of 2026 on New Year’s Day.

Landan Anderson was born to Cassandra Jones and Leon Anderson.

His family and the SGMC Health Women and Infants team greeted the little one with joy.

SGMC SGMC welcomes Landan Anderson, their first baby of 2026.

Labor & Delivery Nurse Manager Katie Gordon said “Welcoming the first baby of the year is always a treasured moment. It represents hope and the promise of brighter days ahead. We are honored to share in this family’s joy and provide the extraordinary care SGMC Health is known for.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.