TMH seeks feedback from local residents for community health survey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is looking for feedback from local residents about healthcare needs in the Big Bend and surrounding areas.

As part of the Affordable Care Act, every three years TMH completes a Community Health Needs Assessment to collect information to help identify healthcare needs, priorities, concerns and barriers within its primary service area.

“These survey responses will help our organization take steps over the next few years to better serve the healthcare needs of our community, such as forming partnerships with local health departments and initiating lifestyle and wellness programs to help address social determinants of health, especially for populations at risk and those with barriers to accessing healthcare," said Afaf Qasem, Director of Health Promotion at TMH.

The survey is open to anyone 18 years old who lives in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson and Wakulla counties. TMH says the survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is available by clicking here and will remain active through March 31.