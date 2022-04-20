TMH reports 3 COVID-19 hospitalizations as cases rise nationally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has three patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in their hospital as of Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC 27.

So far in the month of April, two people have died from COVID-19 at TMH as well, according to the hospital.

The number of hospitalizations over the past week at TMH has hovered around two but has dipped to one and risen to three at times.

While COVID-19 cases have seen a slight bump in the last week, deaths continue to fall. The U.S. has averaged 411 coronavirus-related deaths per day in the last week, down from 458 a week ago.

The current COVID-19 levels are still significantly lower than during the January surge. Currently, the U.S. is averaging 35,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is down from a peak of nearly 800,000 per day.