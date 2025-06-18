TMH releases information on a cybersecurity event from January

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is releasing more information regarding a cybersecurity event that happened this past January.

A spokesperson told WTXL ABC 27 they were recently notified that a previous vendor TMH used had experienced a cybersecurity event involving unauthorized access to data, including certain patient information.

TMH says its current electronic health record system wasn't impacted, and there hasn't been any disruption to operations or ability to care for patients.

Last Friday, June 13th, letters were sent out to TMH patients whose information was involved in this incident. In the letter, it says unauthorized access happened as early as January 22nd, and that TMH was notified about the incident on March 13th.

TMH says they're just one of many healthcare organizations nationwide impacted by this incident.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

TMH was recently notified by Cerner, which is now part of Oracle Health (“Oracle/Cerner”), an electronic health records (EHR) vendor previously used at TMH, that it had experienced a cybersecurity event involving unauthorized access to data hosted in Oracle/Cerner’s data migration environment — including certain TMH patient information. We have indications that TMH is one of many healthcare organizations nationwide impacted by this incident.



TMH’s current electronic health record system was not impacted by this issue, and there has been no disruption to our operations or our ability to care for patients.



On June 13, 2025, letters were mailed to TMH patients whose information we have so far determined was involved in this incident, which included information on resources such as complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.



We are committed to ensuring patients are notified of this incident and receive appropriate resources.

