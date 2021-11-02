TMH Rehabilitation Center to host hiring event Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Attention all RNs, LPNs, and CNAs!

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare will host a hiring event on Nov. 3 for their Rehabilitation Center.

TMH is planning to expand services in the center and they're looking to hire 14 new nurses and CNAs.

Prospective employees will get a tour of the facility and an in-person interview.

The administrator of the Rehabilitation Center, Norman Pasley, said it's so important to get more support as they look to grow the facility in the future.

"The more nurses we have and clinicians and CNA's the better I think they like the organization and TMH as a whole we have opportunities across our organization."

The TMH Rehabilitation Center hiring event is happening Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1609 Medical Drive in Tallahassee.