TMH NICU nurses are feeling the love from their smallest patients

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare's NICU currently has 18 babies.

Laura Cook, a labor and delivery nurse at TMH, gave birth to her daughter Grace a little over four months ago. Now Grace is six pounds with a strong voice that is growing everyday.

"She was a pound, two ounces technically, but the smallest she got was 14 ounces," said Cook.

Cook said although Grace has only been at TMH for a few months the nurses are her family and a part of her support system.

"Seeing the patients progress and teaching the families getting them comfortable taking their little baby home cause ultimately that's our goal," said NICU Nurse Kelly Berlinghoff.

Berlinghoff said she was a NICU baby and after learning about the nurses that took care of her, she was inspired to become one.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime being a NICU nurse," said Berlinghoff.

Berlinghoff is now responsible for getting patients like Maison home safe.

"It was extremely hard but when I met the nurses every last one of them made a bond with me," said Akliyah Robinson, the mother of Maison. Robinson gave birth to Maison a few months ago at 25 weeks.

Maison spent four months at TMH.

Robinson said the type of care her son received reminds her that faith and support is all she needs.

"This is the results from a one pound four ounce baby to now nine pounds," said Robinson.

Growth most NICU babies at TMH experience with the right treatment.

TMH is celebrating all of their NICU nurses all week by teaming up with local restaurants in the community to provide every nurse with a special meal.