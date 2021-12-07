TMH lifts all COVID-19 visitor policies, removes restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial Hospital announced Tuesday that they have lifted their COVID-19 visitor policy and removed all COVID-related visitor restrictions for their Main Hospital and TMH Physician Partners practices.

TMH added that they will continue to uphold their mandatory universal masking guidelines, encourage social distancing and proper hand hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Some TMH areas still have visitor limitations in place: