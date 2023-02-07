TMH leaders thank HCA, local organizations for help amid IT security issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leaders at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) released a statement Tuesday afternoon thanking HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Leon County EMS for their support during ongoing information technology security issues.

TMH officials wrote that community partners have been essential in navigating patient care while they resolve their IT security issues.

"We’ve been meeting regularly with our partners and have collaborated closely behind the scenes to coordinate the flow of patients being routed to HCA." TMH leaders wrote. "We are extremely appreciative of their partnership to ensure our community continues to receive medical care."

The statement went out just one day after the Jacksonville office of the FBI confirmed they are working with TMH to assist with the IT security issue the hospital discovered late Thursday night.

Hospital representatives also thanked The Florida Department of Health, Centralis, RICOH, Apalachee Health Center and other local organizations.

TMH officials said their staff is still working to resolve any IT security issues.

