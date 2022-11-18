TMH experiencing dramatic increases in flu cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — TMH is experiencing dramatic increases in flu cases compared to last year’s numbers. Officials encourage everyone to practice hand hygiene and get the flu vaccination.

Officials say that flu cases are happening across the board and not within a specific demographic. Warns that there could be an even higher uptick due to the holidays.

“When you look in terms of emergency rooms discharges with a diagnosis of flu— when you compare this to the same period as last year, you’re seeing a 3% number of cases of flu diagnoses being discharged from the ER which means if you have 100 ER visits 3 of those cases were flu diagnoses versus last year was 1 case per 100 discharges,” says Dr. Paul McFarlane.

TMH encourages the public if they are having mal symptoms to visit their primary care physicians.