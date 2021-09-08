TMH docs break down COVID side effects, pediatrics, ivermectin, death, and, yes, vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare there have been 77 deaths due to the coronavirus in August, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

In September, there have been 19 deaths including one Wednesday, Sept. 8.

TMH doctor, Dean Watson said the Delta variant is so aggressive that it's mutating to protect itself from antibodies - including mutating more than16 times in the last 30 days!

FLU SHOT, COVID-19 VACCINE, IVERMECTIN?

Dr. Watson said flu shots are beneficial and can be taken in concurrence with the COVID-19 vaccine, which reduces the likelihood of getting sick and the chances of severe symptoms, hospitalizations and death.

The virus is reduced rapidly for people who are vaccinated so the chances for spreading it are extremely low, said Watson.

He agreed it is a personal choice to be vaccinated but said he feels stronger about personal responsibility.

"It’s not about me, it’s about us we," said Dr. Watson.

Dr. Watson also said there’s not much effectiveness in taking hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin against COVID-19. He said studies found hydroxychloroquine didn’t have any outcomes and hasn’t seen ivermectin as helpful either.

WHAT ABOUT CHILDREN?

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare's Dr. Thomas Truman says there are slightly higher rates of COVID-19 cases in Black children versus white children, but followed that saying there have been no deaths for Black children in terms of pediatrics locally.

Dr. Truman said August saw a significant increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases. The majority were teenagers with acute COVID pneumonia, cared for in intensive care. The most common comorbidity is obesity.

"[I] have seen babies as young as weeks old," said Dr. Truman.

The trend of pediatric patients admitted for COVID-19 started before school was back in session. However, since school started, Dr. Truman said he has seen a continued increase in pediatric patients admitted.

He said none of the children admitted for COVID-19 have been vaccinated and their most common question is "how soon can get the vaccine?"

DEATH, AFTER-EFFECTS, LONG-HAULERS?

What counts as a covid death? TMH's Dr. Watson said If you come in with heart failure and are later found to have COVID-19, it is not counted as a COVID-related death. TMH says they’re very specific in looking at the cause.

TMH said the deaths are mostly unvaccinated healthy people and the vaccinated patients who died are people with numerous comorbidities.

According to Dr. Watson, there is a 16-26 percent chance of coming out of COVID and having a significant illness such as pulmonary issues and shortness of breath, COVID brain, COVID lungs, or COVID kidneys.

The most common issue is impacting on the lungs and there are major issues with the tissue of lungs inflammation.

Dr. Watson said over time it’s like having hardened glue or cement that makes it harder to get air across.

TMH said one positive is people aren’t delaying care as badly as they were at the beginning of the pandemic, partially because testing is better now.

