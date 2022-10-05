TLHSC names Joel Di Castri as new head coach

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Soccer Club has announced Joel Di Castri as the new head coach of the Battle Lions' Men's Team.

Battle Lions' President Chris Petley said they are excited for the wealth of experience and knowledge Castri will bring to the club as the new head coach. “His ties to our local community and his relationships throughout the soccer world will help build on the success started by Coach Bruno," said Petley.

According to Tallahassee Soccer Club, Di Castri holds a United States Soccer Federation B License and a Calcio 1 Italian Federation Coaching license. His highlighted career work includes working for Juventus as their Director of Coaching for the Miami Academy and being a former New York Red Bulls scout. Di Castri is also reportedly a former Assistant Coach for the semi-professional team in Italy, Atletico Fiumicino.

“It's an honor to become the head coach of the Tallahassee Soccer Club,” Di Castri told Tallahassee Soccer Club. “The chance to represent my community at this level of play is both an exciting challenge and a privilege. I can't wait to start this new journey with all the players, staff, and fans.”

The Member Representative on the Board of Directors said he is excited about what Di Castri would bring to the team as the new head coach and looks forward to all of the members meeting Di Castri in the near future.