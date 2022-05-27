TLH Downtown hosts Sundown Concert Series starting this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The 2022 Sundown Concert series begins Saturday, May 28, at Cascades Park with Tallahassee Nights Live.

This all ages series will bring seven free concerts to the park from May to November. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Series Lineup:

• 5/28 Tallahassee Nights Live

• 6/25 The Lee Boys w/ JB's Zydeco Zoo

• 7/23 Banditos w/ Two Foot Level

• 8/27 Lil Grizzly w/ Country Westerns

• 9/17 New 76ers w/ Common Taters

• 10/22 The Filthy Siz w/Tocamos Mas

• 11/26 Revival

“In addition to the incredible talent that takes the stage at these events, what we love to see is our community filling the park with their friends and families. A relaxed atmosphere where you can bring your picnic blanket or your most elaborate oyster shuck- socialize with old & new friends and enjoy different types of music. It showcases the fun culinary and creative talent we have in Tallahassee," said Elizabeth Emmanuel, CEO of Tallahassee Downtown.