TLH Beer Society membership cards support small businesses, Leon County Humane Society

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Matthew Crumbaker and Danny Aller of the Tallahassee Beer Society are coming up with a new way to support local businesses in 2022.

"There's a whole lot in this area besides football and sports season," said Crumbaker. "There's a lot to experience here."

The Tallahassee Beer Society Membership Card gives people incentives to visit restaurants and breweries in the area around North Florida and South Georgia.

"We've always been about supporting Tallahassee, supporting local first, making sure that we're putting money in pockets that's going to stay here and be reinvested in our community," said Crumbaker.

Ology Brewing, one of the 30 breweries and restaurants featured on the beer society's membership card said that they hope the new initiative will bring people to different businesses they haven't tried before.

"We've all been through a couple of tough years here, and it's all about supporting eachother and it's best when rather than competing and trying to go against everyone, a bunch of the local businesses came together to form this card and everyone can get some deals and everyone in town can get a little reprieve, get out and have a good time," said Ology Taproom Manager Colin Miller.

While supporting small businesses, the card also has a portion of its proceeds go towards the Leon County Humane Society who has over 1,000 animals come into their care every year. The proceeds will go to supporting day-to-day care for the animals at the humane society.

"Our goal is to directly assist the animals that come into our care. A majority of the animals that come into our care aren't healthy and ready to get adopted the next day. Most of them come to us because they won't do as well in a shelter environment," said Executive Director Lisa Glunt of the Leon County Humane Society.

Beer, and food, coming together to support a cause everyone can get behind.

"When we started approaching the local businesses about being on the card, we said who would be a good charity for this and it was like resoundingly the Leon County Humane Society," said Danny Aller of TLH Beer Society.

Each card is $40. If you're interested in signing up for a TLH Beer Society membership card, click here.