Tinashe to perform for 2022 FSU Homecoming Live

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The FSU Homecoming Fall 2022 Executive Council announced R&B and Pop singer Tinashe as its 2022 Homecoming Live performer.

The headlining singer and dancer is set to perform at the Homecoming Live on Friday, September 30 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Both student and general public tickets are available now for purchase. FSU students may reserve one free ticket with a valid FSUCard through the Tucker Center's ticket system. FAMU and TCC students can purchase one ticket per student ID online for $15 if purchased in advance or for $20 on September 30.

General admission tickets for the public are $20 and $25 on September 30. Reserved seating tickets will be $30 with advance purchase and $35 on September 30.

Tickets are limited.

Homecoming Live, organized by students, is reportedly an event to showcase the talent of the student body and the headlining performer.

Tinashe, whose music is described as "seductive R&B, edgy pop, and a nocturnal electronic sensibility", according to FSU, is a multi-platinum certified R&B singer, dancer and writer.

The artist is known for her double-platinum song "2 on" featuring rapper ScHoolboy Q. Tinashe has worked with Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and more.

The FSU Homecoming Council is inviting students and the general public out to attend and enjoy its homecoming events from September 26 to October 2.

For more information about Tinashe, visit TINASHE (tinashenow.com. For information regarding tickets, visit Homecoming Live | Homecoming (fsu.edu).

