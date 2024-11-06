Tim Watkins was elected the first Republican sheriff of Thomas County, marking a historic shift

Tim Watkins, a 31-year law enforcement veteran, has won the Thomas County sheriff’s race, becoming the first Republican in the role.

Watkins plans to address urgent needs in the jail system and improve response times for rural areas.



Watch the video to see what being a good law enforcement officer is all about.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Thomas County’s historic sheriff race has come to an end, and a new leader is ready to step in.

I'm tracking what this win means for law enforcement in our community.

Timothy Watkins has officially been elected as Thomas County’s new sheriff, taking over from Sheriff Carlton Powell after his nearly five-decade-long legacy.

Watkins, the county’s chief investigator, tells me being a good law enforcement officer is about relationships you develop.

"I can pick up the phone and call the guys down at Leon County Sheriff's Office, talk to Tallahassee Police, or the State Patrol. I have those personal, one-on-one contacts."

Watkins’ first priority is the aging county jail, a facility over three decades old and in need of urgent upgrades. He also plans to divide the county into four patrol zones instead of two, aiming to cut response times by assigning deputies to cover rural areas more effectively.

This win also makes Watkins the county’s first Republican sheriff—a historic change for Thomas County.