Tifton man arrested after body of missing woman found

TIFTON, Ga. (WTXL) — A Tifton man was arrested Sunday after the body of a missing woman was found on Saturday.

Aguirre was reported missing to the Tifton Police Department on March 5 after her family said she was missing from her home and did not show up for work.

According to TPD, Laura Aguirre was last seen around 11 p.m. at her home the night before.

On March 6, police responded to Aguirre's home around 5 p.m. where they discovered that she was buried in a shallow grave, TPD said.

Tifton Police then asked for help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Scene Specialist to process the crime scene.

Based on the evidence, authorities found probable cause to charge 24-year-old Matthew Vonard Howard of Tifton, with the felony murder of Aguirre. He is currently being held in the Tift County Jail.

TPD said that the investigation is ongoing, and there are no other details to be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 or the Tip Line at (229) 391-3991.