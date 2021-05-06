Watch
Tifton leaders approve complimentary license for wineries, breweries

TIFTON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Tifton City Council Monday approved an amendment to the city's alcohol ordinance so that breweries and wineries can use a complimentary license instead of getting a full liquor license.

The new amendment allows these places to serve complimentary and smaller amounts of alcohol directly on the property.

The city council voted unanimously to approve it during the special called meeting portion of their Monday workshop.

There are no breweries or wineries in Tifton yet, which makes the amendment serve as an effort to attract these businesses to the city.

