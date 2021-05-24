Tift County DA will seek death penalty in death of Alazia Johnson

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Tift County Grand Jury issued a nine-count indictment charging Semaj Moss with one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, and one count each of aggravated child molestation, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a knife in the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property in the death of Alazia Johnson in Tifton in October of 2020.

The indictment was issued on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

On Monday, the District Attorney’s Office has filed the State’s Notice of Intention to Seek the Death Penalty in this case.

“A Grand Jury indictment is merely an accusation, and Mr. Moss is presumed innocent of all charges until and unless he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” stated Bryce Johnson, District Attorney for the Tifton Judicial Circuit. The Tifton Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation participated in the investigation of this case.

An arraignment date will be set by the Court.