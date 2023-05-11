Thursday marks end of covid-19 public health emergency status in United States

(WTXL) — After three consecutive years of mask wearing, shutdowns and social distancing, the World Health Organization has officially declared an end to the covid-19 global health emergency.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus with the World Health Organization announced May 5, “It’s with great hope that I declare covid-19 over as a global health emergency.”

It was March 11, 2020, with more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths, the WHO declared covid-19 a pandemic. Shutting down the world as we knew it.

Dr. Paul McFarlane chief resident at TMH says with the new news, it’s a breath of fresh air.

"I see it in the gym, in the stores, people coming together again it’s a breath of fresh air," said Dr. McFarlane.

But although the World Health Organization declared an end to the global emergency, the virus still remains a "health threat." That’s why doctors like McFarlane are stressing these four things:



Do not let your guard down (protect yourself)

Wear a mask (in crowded venues)

Get active (workout)

Get vaccinated

And no matter the circumstances, always put your health first, something that Ms. Olean says got her through the pandemic.

"I’m very happy that it’s over but sometimes you still don’t want to let your guard down," said Ms. Olean.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Thursday, May 11 marks the end of the Federal Public Health Emergency declaration for covid-19 in the United States.