Three residents of Marianna die in a multi-car accident in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A multi-car accident in Calhoun County, a few miles west of the city of Blountstown, led to the deaths of four people.

Three of those people were residents of Marianna.

According to an incident report provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday just after 7 p.m. on State Road 20, just west of Northwest Willard Smith Road, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on State Road 20.

A sedan was traveling westbound on State Road 20.

Following behind the sedan was another vehicle with three passengers that were residents of Marianna.

The report notes that the truck failed to maintain a single lane, which led to the truck crossing the center line and its left side swiped the lead sedan in the westbound lane.

The truck, which was driven by a 45-year-old man of Panama City, continued traveling in the wrong direction in the westbound lane when it collided head on with the second vehicle with the three passengers from Marianna.

According to the report, the head-on collision led to the deaths of the driver in the pickup truck along with the three passengers in the second vehicle heading westbound: a 63-year-old female driver, an 80-year-old female passenger and an 80-year-old male passenger.

The individual driving the sedan that was swiped by the truck was able to bring the car to a controlled stop.

The driver along with a passenger did not sustain injuries.