Three mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District has announced that three mosquito pools in Lowndes County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. In a press release, they say most mosquito-borne illnesses are transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Below are the precautions the health district encourages residents to take to help prevent mosquito bites:



Use insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.

Wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits.

Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools, and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.

Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to daw,n or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.

The health district says symptoms of the virus include headache, fever, neck discomfort, muscle and joint aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that usually develops 2 to 14 days after being infected. They say the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, or those with other underlying conditions are at greater risk for complications from the disease.

Health officials say there isn't a vaccine for humans, nor is there a specific treatment, and that the best protection is to avoid being bitten. For more details on mosquito-borne illnesses, click here.

