Three Leon County Schools without power Monday, LCS says the City is working to fix the issue

TALLAHASSE, FL — Leon County Schools announced Monday morning that three schools are without power. LCS says Kate Sullivan Elementary, Cobb Middle, and Leon High are all without power.

LCS didn't release a reason why, but did say the City is working on the issue.

They also announced the phones may be down as well.

LCS says the problem should be fixed and the power should be back up and running soon.

