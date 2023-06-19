Three homes crushed by trees in Monticello

MONTICELLO, FL (WTXL) — People spent most of Monday cleaning up debris from Sunday's storm in Monticello, moving trees off the side of the road and even off of houses.

A tree fell on a home on Waukeenah Street. The tree left several holes in the roof.

The homeowner said that the contractors he got out to help clean up and remove the tree worked quickly to get that taken care of.

The home on Waukeenah Street is not the only with damage in the area.

Another homeowner had a tree fall into his mobile home last Wednesday.

He has been working all week to get that tree off of his home and get rid of debris.

He said they will be starting home repairs soon.

Another home in Jefferson Pines mobile home community had a tree fall on top of it. Crews with the American Red Cross said the family living there is doing well.