LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office asked individuals to use caution because of multiple active brush fires within the county.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the brush fires are at Zebbie Odom Road in Bristol and State Road 65 (North) in Hosford.

The Liberty County Volunteer Fire crew is being assisted by the Florida Forestry and the sheriff’s office to fight at least three fires in the county.