Three arrested in drug bust in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office in conjunction with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Friday.

According to a news release provided by the GBI on Monday, Alton Jermain Byrden, age 47, and Wendy Rena Byrden, age 51, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count theft by receiving stolen property, while Justin Adam Williamson, age 33, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The GBI notes it was investigating Alton Byrden for distributing methamphetamine in Grady County.

The investigation led to a search warrant execution at 3188 State Route 188 in Cairo.

During the search, law enforcement officials collected three ounces of methamphetamine and fire firearms.