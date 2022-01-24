Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three arrested in drug bust in Cairo

Arrests occurred Friday
items.[0].image.alt
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Pictured are firearms and drugs obtained during an operation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office in conjunction with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Cairo, Georgia.<br/><br/>
GBI SWRDEO - Cairo Bust 1.21.23.png
drug arrest
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 15:40:38-05

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office in conjunction with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Friday.

According to a news release provided by the GBI on Monday, Alton Jermain Byrden, age 47, and Wendy Rena Byrden, age 51, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count theft by receiving stolen property, while Justin Adam Williamson, age 33, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The GBI notes it was investigating Alton Byrden for distributing methamphetamine in Grady County.

The investigation led to a search warrant execution at 3188 State Route 188 in Cairo.

During the search, law enforcement officials collected three ounces of methamphetamine and fire firearms.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming