Three accused of sex trafficking teen girls in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two people are behind bars and a third man is wanted after being accused of using drugs and money to solicit teen girls for sexual acts.

According to a probable cause document, Patricia Byrd is accused of escorting two teen girls to Johathan Williams' house in the 3500 block of Sunburst Loop on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. Documents say a 15-year-old victim told Tallahassee Police Department investigators that Byrd invited the victim to come with her to pick up her child, but instead took the child to Williams' house.

"Byrd then encouraged, badgered and repeatedly requested V2, the 15-year-old child, to engage in sexual activity with Williams," the investigator wrote. The victim told the investigators that Byrd got marijuana from Williams, which she then shared with the victim.

Still, Byrd continued trying to get the victim to have sex with Williams, even offering to be present while it happened, to which the victim refused.

The next day, documents say Byrd escorted a 16-year-old girl to Williams' home after telling the victim that they would hang out, "smoke" and "make some money." The victim told investigators that she had sex with Williams and another adult man, Zaccheus Wiggins, and said she received a large amount of "molly" from Williams as payment for the sex act.

The victim told investigators that she also got $60 from the other man and was given drugs to smoke before the sex acts took place. The victim said Byrd was also given $20 with a "thank you" from Wiggins.

Documents say both victims were able to identify and describe Byrd, Williams and Wiggins as well as describe the residence where the incidents took place.

When investigators spoke to Byrd, she admitted to taking both of the victims to Williams' house, but denied that she did it for sexual activity.

"However, Byrd stated her belief that both victims were already 'out there like that,' meaning prostituting," investigators wrote in a probable cause report. "Byrd admitted Williams expressed interest in the 15-year-old child (V2) and had requested Byrd bring her back to the residence, which she did. Byrd stated the next day when she took [the 16-year-old victim] to the residence, Williams picked them up and knew she was bringing a female with her."

Byrd also told investigators that she knew Wiggins had sex with the victim in the back room.

When investigators spoke to Williams, documents say he denied having sexual contact with the victims but admitted that both of them were at his house. Williams told investigators that while he didn't have sex with the victims, he stated Wiggins did and paid the victim $25.

Wiggins was also interviewed by investigators. During his interview, he denied having sex with the victims and said he didn't know anything about Williams having sex with the victims either.

Based on the evidence, investigators found probable cause to charge all three with human sex trafficking of a minor. Both Wiggins and Williams were additionally charged with unlawful sex with a minor while Byrd faces an additional charge of human sex trafficking of a minor.

Williams and Byrd were taken into custody on Friday and Saturday respectively. Williams is being held on a $35,000 bond while Byrd is being held on a $5,000 bond.

A warrant for Wiggins has been issued though, as of Monday, he has not been taken into custody.