Power restored across Tallahassee after morning outages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE: Almost all of the power in Tallahassee has been restored as of 10:30 a.m.

No cause for the mass outages has been shared yet.

Thousands are without power Tuesday morning as mass power outages impact the eastern Tallahassee area.

According to the City of Tallahassee Utilities outage website, more than 5,500 customers were without power as of 9:30 a.m. The power outage begins on North Monroe Street and goes as far east as Capital Circle SE. The farthest north power outage is E 7th Avenue and the farthest south is Tram Road.

Traffic lights are also out in these areas, so motorists are advised to use caution.

The City of Tallahassee tweeted Tuesday morning around 9:15 a.m. saying that they were aware of the outages and that crews are actively working towards restoration.